KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Office of Aging has been hosting the Aging: A Family Affair conference for nearly 40-years and continues its tradition being the only conference in the region focused on positive aging/practical tips on aging.

Peggy Wirtz will address Disrupting Aging with Mia McNeil, the State Director of Tennessee, AARP and more! The event will be Thursday, November 9 and will have over 50 vendors.

You can register online or pay at the door to attend. Visit their website for more details.