Ainsley’s Angels brings inclusivity to endurance racing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In addition to ensuring everyone can experience endurance events, Ainsley’s Angles in Tennessee also aims to build awareness though inclusion and activism throughout the community. This weekend, the Rollin’ on Rocky Top 5k is returning in 2020. starting and finishing at the UT Gardens.

Ainsley’s Angels in East Tennessee’s high-spirited, inclusion-inspired race raises vital dollars to support athlete riders and the Ainsley’s Angel’s mission in East Tennessee. The 5k race includes a friendly course for runners, walkers and athletes of all abilities, with our rider athletes being our primary focus; getting them off sidelines and over finish lines. The race includes live music, giveaways, medals and t-shirts for all competitors and much more! This event is meant to allow our angel runners, athlete riders and the entire community to come together and celebrate inclusion. This is a family-friendly event; runners and walkers are welcome!

Can’t join us on race day? That’s OK! You can walk, jog, or roll from anywhere, at any time, and even in segments. Just choose the Virtual option. Participating virtually means that you run your distance (honor system) in your own location, whenever you choose and you still get the bling! *Virtual participants are not eligible for race day awards.

This weekend’s race will take place on Sunday, September 26 at 4:00 pm. For more information, visit ainsleysangels.org.