AKC National Championship set to name top dog this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The show must go on, but safely! Adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols and without a live in-person audience, the AKC National Championship Dog Show presented by Royal Canin is back!

The AKC National Championship is the largest dog show in North America and this year marks the 20th anniversary of the show. The canine competition makes its network debut on ABC on Sunday, January 17th, opposite playoff football, still giving dog-lovers something to cheer for besides touchdowns. If the obstacle course and trick dogs, aren’t enough for you, there’s also a puppy competition! You can also learn what breed would be best for your family.