KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to dance the night away for a good cause.

The Akima Club of Knoxville is gearing up for another spectacular event. Their mission is to provide volunteer opportunities and financial support to various non-profits. A big way they provide for these organizations is through their annual Cabaret event’s. On Feb 18 and 19 you can experience a night full of food, drinks, and entertainment, that all go toward multiple grants given to several non-profits in the area.

This year’s theme is the Roaring 20s: When Decades Collide. Get ready to enjoy all the best of 1920 all the way up to 2020.

They are still accepting grant applications to any 501(c)(3) organization’s in the area.

If you are not able to attend the event, but would still like to get involved and support, the Akima Cabaret will include a silent auction which will include some fantastic items, outings and experiences. The auction goes live on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 6:00 am. The auction will close on Saturday, February 19, at 10:00 pm. You do not have to be present to win. You will need to download the Handbid app to place a bid.

The Living East Tennessee studio was given a special taste of some entertainment you will see at this year’s event.

For more information and tickets to the 2022 Cabaret, visit their website.