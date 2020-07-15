Alcatraz East Crime Museum unveils new TBI exhibit

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – From the ins and outs of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to some of the most compelling criminal cases the state of Tennessee has ever seen, the brand new TBI exhibit at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum is sure to be educational and informative on law enforcement from the vantage point of this government agency.

Alcatraz East is still following safety protocols, including the mask mandate in Sevier County. The museum also has reduced hours, enhanced cleaning and social distancing rules. Employees are also being screened when they arrive to work and must wear masks inside of the building.