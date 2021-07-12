Alcatraz East exhibit focuses on impact of local bomb squad

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The newest exhibit at Alcatraz East Crime Museum gives patrons an up close and personal look at gear used by a local bomb squad.

A complete bomb suit donated by the Kingsport Police Department is now on display at the museum. The suit was in the police department’s inventory from 1995 to 2020, and was once used when pipe bombs were discovered inside trash cans in front of two downtown Kingsport locations. For more information about the new bomb squad exhibit or any other exhibit at Alcatraz East Crime Museum, you can head to their website.

