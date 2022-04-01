KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local high school is giving students hands-on marketing experience.

The Alcoa High School DECA chapter is gearing up for their Spring Market taking place on Saturday, April 2nd, in the AHS parking lot.

The market will feature local vendors and crafters selling their products as well as an on-sight car show.

Proceeds from the car show will got to support the Empty Pantry Fund, whose mission is to provide food assistance to underpivlidiged families in the Blount County.

The vendor’s booth fees are all going to support Alcoa High School DECA’s journey to internationals in Atlanta. There will be a variety of vendors selling handmade crafts.

DECA is a international organization formed in high schools and colleges across the nation, to help and inspire rising business and marketing professionals in various industries.

This event is one of two with their Fall market coming in a few months.

For more information on Alcoa High School DECA, visit their website.