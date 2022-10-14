ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Young students are able to become marketing and social media gurus before even finishing high school.

Alcoa High School is known for allowing students to find their passion at an early age. Their marketing classes do not just come with an education, but hands-on experience within that career path.

DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) is an international organization that caters to marketing students and encourages the growth of business and management skills through competitions and role playing.

Alcoa High School has gone on to win several national titles through DECA, and because of this, students have become their own marketing moguls. Caroline Buchanan, senior, has opened her own e-commerce site, Deedless Fashion & Accessories.

Marketing students are also able to work the school store by selling merchandise, apparel, and food.

Visit the DECA page for more information and the good work these students do.