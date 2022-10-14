ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – At Alcoa High School you can learn the language of computer coding or get more hands-on with their robotics program.

At Alcoa High School you have access to unique programs that are hard to come by but offer extensive dividends. First, Alcoa offers a computer programming course that easily rivals some college curriculum. This program teaches students the valuable skill of computer languages so that they will know how to code and create programs that we all can enjoy.

Up next is the robotics program which like the computer programming classes is all a part of the STEM academic curriculum. With robotics students learn useful skills such as building with their hands and using tools they may not have experience with in a safe and controlled environment. This program has lead to many graduates immediately finding lucrative careers upon graduate and is helping to create the next generation of scientist.

For more information visit the Alcoa High School website.