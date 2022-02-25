KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An Alcoa organization feeds stomachs and hearts at their annual fundraiser.

After 2 years of not being able to get out in the community, Alcoa Kiwanis is gearing up for their 31st Annual Pancake Breakfast. On Saturday, Mar. 26 from 7:30 am to 10:30 am, you can stop by the Alcoa High School cafeteria for some delicious pancakes, that all go to supporting a great cause.

The Alcoa Kiwanis chapter has been serving the East Tennessee community since 1954, and since then, they have grown into a group of over 60 members each year.

Their mission is to “improve the world, one child, one community at a time,” and in doing so they initiate many fundraising efforts to stick to that mission.

Alcoa Kiwanis President, Glenda Thomas, mentions that the annual pancake breakfast is their biggest and most anticipated event every year. Tickets are $6 and children under 6 eat free.

Supporting organizations and sponsors include Alcoa City Schools. IHOP, Starbucks, Mayfield, and more.

Every year, the event’s funds all go to support a special cause geared towards children.

This year, Alcoa Kiwanis and Blount Memorial Hospital are partnering up to create an item that specifically caters to children with special needs or immobility.

The Amtryke Therapeutic Tricycle is used for anyone who needs extra support when riding a bike. Each tricycle costs about $1300 to buy, which means there are not enough to go around.

The 31st Annual Pancake Breakfast proceeds’ will go towards being able to purchase more of these tricycles for children needing extra assistance.

Jennie Bounds, an Alcoa Kiwanis member and Marketing Director for Blount Memorial Hospital, got the ball rolling by getting the organization involved in these specialized tricycles.

Connor and his mother, Jennifer, gave us an inside look at how this tricycle has improved his quality of life, while also allowing him to still be a kid.

Bounds has worked closely with Connor overseeing how this tricycle has become a huge benefit to him. The pancake breakfast is ready to help more kids like Connor by purchasing more for the youth in our community.

For more information on the pancake breakfast, visit their event page, and follow along with Alcoa Kiwanis through their website.