ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – One East Tennessee high school is helping students find their passions early.

Alcoa High School is not just educating students, they are inspiring them. The “field of study” program allows students to find their interests while also giving them hands on experience.

Juniors and Seniors have the opportunity to choose elective courses that might be of interest to them. From marketing, engineering, to even medical, the options are endless.

Principal, Caleb Tipton, says ….

Students are not only able to study their trades and interests in the classroom, but get real-world experience out in their fields.

This school is unique and allowing students to excel at an earlier age. For more information on the school and the courses they offer, visit their website.