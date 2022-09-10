KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two small town East Tennessee schools go head-to-head once again.

The Alcoa Tornadoes and Maryville Rebels are prepared to take the field tonight at Maryville High School for a rivalry game that all eyes are on.

Known as the Battle of Pistol Creek, this highly anticipated game brings out all the fun and competition, and with that, pranks.

For decades, these two schools prepare for the big Friday game with a series of pranks, jokes, and mischief. Notable past pranks include Maryville students planting their flag in the Alcoa duckpond, to Alcoa students famously releasing 55 mice in the Maryville High School hallways.

Students, parents, teachers, and even law enforcement between the two sister cities get in on the action.



With every game comes high intensity spirit, pep, and encouragement. Maryville High School cheerleaders, dance team, and marching band are always ready to keep the crowd entertained whether they are winning or losing.

Both schools gear up for the big rivalry game with week-long traditions and spirit themes.

