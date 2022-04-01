KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On this week’s Music Makers we showcase local musician collective Alex and the Animals.

Alex and the Animals are a rotating collective of talented musicians that come together to perform throughout the East Tennessee region. Led by a charismatic front man who acts as the singer/songwriter, performances from Alex and the Animals are energetic with a rich lyrical approach to their pieces. If you are interested in checking the group out then do not fear, they play throughout the East Tennessee region.

For more information you can search for Alex and the Animals on Facebook and Instagram.