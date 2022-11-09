CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Alex Miller was introduced to audiences across the world on season 19 of American Idol. Alex is now touring extensively sharing his love of music with the world.

Alex Miller made his debut on the world stage during American Idol, Season 19. While still adapting to the changes that experience brought to his life, Alex now embraces the lessons he learned from the show. “One thing I really took away from it all is that I need to keep challenging myself,” the young entertainer reflects. “And I’m just beginning to put that into practice.”

Alex has utilized the lessons he has learned to jumpstart a career as a touring country musician, coming through Crossville, TN. on November 12th at 7pm.

For more information visit the Alex Miller website.