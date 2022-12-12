KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to hear all your favorite holiday songs by nationally acclaimed artists and musicians.

Alive After Five is a concert series that takes place at the Knoxville Museum of Art in Downtown Knoxville. This night brings elegance, good food, and a musical performance like no other. Dates for upcoming shows are on their website.

Their next concert will take place on Friday, January 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Brian Clay, founder, created Alive After Five as a way to bring diverse artists from all over the Southeast region to Knoxville.

Have a listen at what you can hear this winter season.

Knoxville Museum of Art members receive a discount on tickets. Learn more here.