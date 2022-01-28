KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Time to enjoy a fun night out with one of Knoxville’s longest running music series.

Alive After Five is a music series that showcases diverse and worldly musicians from all over the Southeast. Friday, Feb. 18 Alive After Five presents Venus, the all-girl group based out of Atlanta, GA. The event will be held at the Knoxville Museum of Art where attendees will be immersed in a full entertainment experience, food, cash bar, and more. Guests can enjoy checking out the various art exhibits the museum has to offer.

Although this event takes place in a museum, the atmosphere is anything but relaxed. Tickets are $15 for Knoxville Art Museum members and $20 for non-members.

Venus, the all-girl band.

Brian Clay, musician, joined us to talk all about this event as well as his upcoming Soul Food Jazz Gospel Brunch. Clay and his band will be performing all of their hits and some of your favorites on Saturday, Feb. 19 at SkyView at Broadway Social. Chef Mo will be in attendance whipping up some of the best Soul food you can eat. Tickets are $40 and will include the performance and an all-you-can-eat brunch.

Clay even gave us a taste of some tunes you can expect at the event.

For more information on Alive After Five and the Soul Jazz Gospel Brunch, visit Clay’s website.