KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From Queen Bee rearing to hand-crafted wax candles, Strawberry Plains Honey Company is a local family run business that specializes in all things Bee, including a wide variety of delicious honeys.

When Strawberry Plains honey Co. got there start 5 short years ago, many obstacles stood in their way. From processing costs, to nay-sayers, to the ever changing challenge of beekeeping there were many challenges the Davis family faced in growing their business. But with persistence and the support of their community Strawberry Plains Honey Co. is thriving, you can find them in many markets around East Tennessee throughout the year.

With a wide variety of honey and whipped honey there is a flavor for every honey lover out there. From their Hillbilly Hot Honey to their whipped Lemon Drop Honey the special ingredients at Strawberry plains Honey Co. is love and care. Not a honey fan? Although after a spoonful of Strawberry Plains you may change your mind, they offer a variety of products that are not honey related. Bee Pollen that will help allergy sufferers adapt to East Tennessee to hand-crafted candles made of harvested beeswax, you can support this wonderful local company in many ways.

For more information visit the Strawberry Plains Honey Company’s website.