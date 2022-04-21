KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A highly anticipated and popular festival is gearing back up.

On Saturday, April 30 the 22nd annual Rossini Festival will be taking over Downtown Knoxville, as thousands come out to celebrate.

The Knoxville Opera is putting on this one-day, free event featuring five stages of music with over seven-hundred forms of entertainment.

Jason Hardy, executive director of the Knoxville Opera, is excited to bring back the Rossini Festival after a 3-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

The festival will celebrate all forms of music while collaborating with Downtown Knoxville’s most prominent restaurants and venues. The festival will also feature over 100 food vendors and makers in the area. There will be something for everyone in the family to enjoy, including a YMCA Fun Zone in Market Square.

For a full schedule list and more, visit their website.