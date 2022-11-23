GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – All the holiday and winter magic can be found in the Smoky Mountains.

There is something for the whole family to enjoy when spending the winter season at Gatlinburg’s most treasured attractions.

From now until November, 27 you can be enchanted with holiday cheer at the Festival of Trees at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. The festival includes photos with Santa, D-I-Y craft booths, and unique Christmas trees up for sale.

Here is a list of other events happening all around Gatlinburg this time of year.

Winter Magic Lights Self Guided Tour (November 23 – February 28)

Great Smoky Thanksgiving and Christmas Arts Show (November 22 – December 4)

Astra Lumina at Anakeesta ( All year long)

Lights over Gatlinburg (November 14 – January 31)

Gatlinburg Christmas Parade (December 2)

New Year’s Eve Celebration (December 31)

Cozy up in one of the most spectacular places this holiday season. With over hundreds of restaurants and attractions, you can create lasting memories for years to come.

For more information on winter fun in Gatlinburg, visit their website.