KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An annual fundraiser is gearing up for another great turn out.

The John T. O’Connor Senior Center serves the senior community of Knox Co. with various ways to stay active, entertained, and educated. They spread awareness and raise funds towards their mission with various benefits throughout the year.

On Friday, April 1st from 7:00am to 1:00pm, the John T. O’Connor Senior Center will be holding their 20th Annual Pancake Fest. Tickets are $5 online or upon arrival.

The John T. O’Connor Senior Center provides many resources, activities, and programs to improve the psychological and physical health of older adults in Knox County. Anyone living in Knox County and are 50 years or older are eligible to join in on the fun.

Although the center is not a full-time assisted living facility, they do offer programs catered to older adults who are unable to care for themselves.

For more information on the John T. O’Connor Senior Center and their annual Pancake Fest, visit their website.