KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – More than 62,000 Americans will be diagnosed this year.

Premier Surgical are doing their part to spread awareness and information on pancreatic cancer.

Dr. David Roife, a Surgical Oncologist with Premier Surgical at Fort Sanders Regional sat down to discuss the potential risk factors and signs you should be looking out for.

Pancreatic cancer is the number three leading cause of death in America. Dr. Dr. Roife mentions Pancreatic cancer is a silent killer with few signs and symptoms you might not be able to notice.

One of the few signs to look out for is severe jaundice on your skin and in your eyes.

Dr. Roife accredits the pancreas to be a highly important organ, which means that anything prohibiting its’ function can be catastrophic.

