KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — ALS Awareness Month kicks off on May 1st, but East Tennessee is kicking off a rodeo to benefit the ALS Association this weekend on Friday, April 28th, and Saturday, April 29th.

The family-friendly event will be at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center Tractor Pull Area, with plenty of food vendors and exhibitors on site. Gates open at 6:30 pm, with a performance at 7:30 pm both nights.

According to the ALS Association, the rodeo will be more than another family-oriented event with professional athletes. The event is designed to honor the memory of Judy Murray, who was diagnosed with ALS in January of 2021 and lost her battle in December of 2021 while bringing awareness to ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) and raising funds for research and support programs for families.



“We’re so excited to be the unofficial kickoff to ALS Awareness Month for East Tennessee while bringing a sport I’m passionate about to Knoxville,” rodeo organizer Kevin DeBusk said. “And we’re honored to partner with The ALS Association and FarmHouse Fraternity to bring awareness for this disease to the community while honoring my mother-in-law’s memory and Grabbing ALS by the Horns.”

At the event, you’ll discover bull riding and action-packed excitement of professional rodeos’ most popular events, including comic relief from rodeo clown Austin Sanders. Nationally recognized IFR Announcer Tyler Brown will walk you through the night’s action.

Tickets are $15 for ages 6 and up and are available in advance from Eventbrite.com (Judy Murray Memorial ALS Rodeo).

For more information on the ALS Association, click here.