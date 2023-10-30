KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Alzheimer’s Association states that over 6-million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s Disease. In Tennessee, 120,000 people age 65 and older are suffering from this disease.

Starting November 2-14 you can donate $25 and receive a personalized ornament in memory of a loved one you’ve lost to dementia. If you’ve lost one or more than one loved one to this disease, you can honor them through a $25 donation for each ‘Alzheimer’s Angel’.

All proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Associate Knoxville Walk to support local programming, care and support, as well as global research.

Staring November 2nd through November 14th, you can donate directly to their website to the “12 days of Alzheimer’s Angels” campaign.

