KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local company is helping alleviate the effects of Alzheimer’s disease.

Genesis Neuroscience Clinic was established to help those affected by memory disorders such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, and more.

The non-profit is always accepting donations to help provide better research and resources towards their mission. While they are operating at their best ability, they are also in the business of training and mentoring young and aspiring healthcare providers who share the same passion for neurodegenerative diseases.

They do this with their unique onboarding internship program. Undergraduate students have the ability to learn, assist, and even take on real-life roles in this field. “Whether at a local clinic or senior facility, these students grasp the knowledge to care for these specific patients,” clinical coordinator, Tiana Ross says.

Their internship also offers the opportunity to be paid for work and time. They do this because they know the financial burden it can have on a young undergraduate student working for free.

For more information and how you can get involved, visit their website.