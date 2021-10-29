KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This Halloween, join the Alzheimer’s Association TN Chapter for The Purple Pumpkin Virtual decorating contest, benefiting The Longest Day!

Here’s how to participate:

1. Entry Fee = $20 per pumpkin

– Make a donation of $20 by clicking the GREEN donate button above. You may enter multiple pumpkins in the contest, but must pay a separate entry fee for each pumpkin.

2. Get creative! Decorate your pumpkin using PURPLE! The only rule – there must be some purple visible in your creation.

3. Email a picture of your pumpkin to Longest Day Staff Partner Rebecca Williams at rawilliams@alz.org. Photo entries and donations MUST be received by NOON on Friday, October 29th to be officially entered in the contest.

4. All photos will be shared via social media. Please include your name, company name (if applicable), phone number, email address and a name/title for your pumpkin when submitting your picture.

5. Our TN Longest Day Volunteer Board will choose our 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. The wnning pumpkins will be announced on Halloween on our Longest Day Tennessee FB Group page, as well as our @ENDALZTn Chapter FB page.

The Longest Day is the day of the year with the most light — the summer solstice. And it’s the day we have committed to fight Alzheimer’s disease! We’re participating in The Longest Day, a fundraising event to advance the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Today, an estimated 50 million people worldwide are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, including more than 5 million Americans. In Tennessee, there are currently 120,000 people living with Alzheimer’s. In the United States alone, 16 million friends and family members are providing their care. We must take action now, or these numbers will continue to rise.

Stand up to the darkness of Alzheimer’s and make a donation today to help the Alzheimer’s Association support all those facing the disease. Thank you!