Alzheimer's patient plays piano for residents at an assisted living community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - November marks the start of Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and one local Knoxville man is bringing joy to residents in one assisted living facility, despite of his recent diagnosis.

“Some people wonder how I got started in piano and music, well, I actually started piano lessons with my neighbor when I was about six or seven years old,” Joe Peterson, resident piano player at BeeHive Homes, said.

For his younger twin brothers, Doug and Grady Peterson, the two have fond memories of their big brother playing the piano around the house.

“I recall eventually Daddy and Mama got an old, used piano for 25 dollars somewhere, it was like a high back piano that looked like something in a salon out of an Old Western movie,” Grady Peterson said. “That piano just filled the living room with sound.”

Sound that has made an immense impact on their brother Joe's life, for several years, but in May, Joe received news that no one ever wants to hear.

Joe Peterson had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Peterson’s caregiver, Abby Haston, said he often questions the disease, and why things happen to certain people, but Haston said she walks him through it.

“He has his ups and downs,” Haston said, but he ultimately understands, and the two tackle the day-to day issues together, but Haston said music is truly an escape for him.

For Haston, socialization is one of the best things you can do for patients who suffer with memory loss diseases. “Joe has changed for the better, since he began playing the piano at BeeHive Homes, because he really missed his music," Haston said. “He’s played music for many, many years, has a piano and organ at home, but I felt he would do better socializing with other people, and he absolutely loves it.”

For residents at BeeHive Homes, Peterson is an absolute joy to have on Saturday afternoons.

“We don’t really miss Joe until about five minutes after he’s gone, then we start looking forward to him next Saturday,” Earl Lee, resident at BeeHive said. “One of my favorites that Joe plays, is the Tennessee Waltz.It brings back so many memories, for a lot of the things my wife and I have experienced in life, and we’ve been together for 62 years.”

The Peterson brothers said it’s hard to watch their brother go through these changes, as he suffers from Alzheimer’s, but they have seen some striking behavioral changes in their big brother shortly after he began playing for BeeHive in September.

“I think he’s kind of perked up a little more than usual, because he enjoys it. I would call it, his natural element,” Doug Peterson said. “He’s got a lot to offer. These people understand what he’s going through, and they like it, and it lifts their spirits too.”

Peterson has enjoyed playing at BeeHive Homes on a weekly basis so much, he has even decided to become a resident at the assisted living facility. His brothers said, Peterson made this decision on his own, and did not pressure him into living into the facility.

Both brothers agree this was an important decision for him to make, and are proud of his decision.

“Joe will be in a place, where he has people with him, a room to himself and supportive people who absolutely adore him,” Grady Peterson said.

Music is the reason, his family knows he will be able to cope with his disease, and Joe believes music is truly a present from God.

"Overall music is such a wonderful gift, and it should be shared with others," Joe Peterson said.





