KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The American Heart Association is one of the largest voluntary-led non-profit organizations in the country, and they are not slowing down now.

The AHA says it is critical to have a plethora of volunteers due to the variety of reasons they educate, empower, and strive to lower cardiovascular disease in the country.

Programs to get involved in range from mental and behavioral health, nutrition and diet, CPR training, and more. The AHA also offers virtual and in-person volunteer opportunities to fit your schedule and needs.

Some of the ways to spread AHA’s mission are to host events with close friends and family, hold heart-healthy food drives, and so much more. There are no limits on ways to get involved with the AHA. Click here to fill out a volunteer inquiry form.

On April Thursday, April 20 at Hunter Valley Farm, enjoy a luncheon dedicated to Go Red for Women. This campaign has become a national initiative in an effort to educate and spread awareness of heart disease in women and how it differs from men.

For more information on upcoming events in Knoxville, visit their website or call 865-293-5100