On Saturday, September 24 at the Zoo Knoxville join the American Heart Association’s Greater Knoxville Heart Walk. The walk will start at 8:30 a.m. and all are encouraged to join in. Register online now.

Participants will get free admission to the zoo and enjoy all the trails while participating in Heart Walk 2022.

The AHA are ensuring you are physically and emotionally well, and by participating in Heart Walk you can achieve both, all while making a huge difference in your community’s health too.

