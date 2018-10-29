American Heart Association recognizes World Stroke Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Around the globe, October 29th is observed annually as World Stroke Day. This year's theme is #UpAgainAfterStroke: Support for life after stroke, which focuses on offering support to stroke survivors and raising awareness about the basic needs of stroke survivors and their caregivers.
Survivor Stanley Branch and Dr. Brian Wiseman joined Living East Tennessee to talk about life after a stroke, and some precautions you can take to make sure you are heart healthy.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Hundreds without power after Chapman Hwy crash, down from thousands
- Early voting in Tennessee tops 1 million
- Educators within Knoxville Jewish community comforting children after PA attack
- Gatlinburg man's drone breaks after only one use
- Chancellor to rule on law director's authority in Knox County pension suit
- Knoxville Holocaust escapee shares thoughts after Pittsburgh synagogue attack
- Knoxville vigil in solidarity with Pittsburgh after church shooting
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- The Latest: Experts doubt Trump on birthright citizenship
- GOP holds slight edge with 3 million ballots in Florida cast
- Trump: End birthright citizenship for some US-born babies
- Brother: Indians died in Yosemite fall while taking selfie
- NASA spacecraft sets record for closest approach to sun
- Trump to visit a Pittsburgh scarred by violence at synagogue
- Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to border week before midterms
Trending Stories
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.