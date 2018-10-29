BREAKING NEWS

American Heart Association recognizes World Stroke Day

Oct 29, 2018

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 04:11 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Around the globe, October 29th is observed annually as World Stroke Day. This year's theme is #UpAgainAfterStroke: Support for life after stroke, which focuses on offering support to stroke survivors and raising awareness about the basic needs of stroke survivors and their caregivers.

Survivor Stanley Branch and Dr. Brian Wiseman joined Living East Tennessee to talk about life after a stroke, and some precautions you can take to make sure you are heart healthy.

