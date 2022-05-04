KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is stroke awareness month and the American Heart Association explains why we should be aware of the warning signs and act F.A.S.T.

When it comes to stroke recovery, getting the sufferer medical assistance as quickly as possible is critical to minimizing the after effects. It is important to know the signs of stroke and how to respond F.A.S.T. an acronym the American Heart Association utilizes. Face Drooping, Arm Weakness, and Speech Difficulty are early signs of stroke and if you or a loved one experience these symptoms, it is Time to call 911.

For more information visit the American Heart Association of Greater Knoxville website.