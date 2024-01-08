KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Heart Ball is the biggest annual fundraiser for the Knoxville American Heart Association. While tables are sold out for the main event, there is still room to celebrate at the Late Party!

Join the American Heart Association at Mill and Mine from 9pm to midnight on Saturday, February 3 for a night of drinks, food, dancing, a live band, and a 360 degree photo booth. Tickets are $100 and all proceeds go to the American Heart Association, funding programs that directly impact people in East Tennessee.

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year.

With Hearth Month coming up in February, there are so many ways to support the American Heart Association. Wear Red Day is on Friday February 2, and they are asking everyone to wear red to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and help save lives.

There are a limited number of tickets available, so act now to get your spot. You can get those tickets here.