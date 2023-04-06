KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another night of fun music and a chance to be on TV is coming up.

On Monday, April 10 at the Bijou Theatre, you can see another installment of the Appalachia Sessions.

The series is being put on by the East Tennessee Historical Society to support literacy and music education for children in Appalachia. Click here to reserve your seat.

American Idol Season 20 contestant, Cole Ritter, is will be playing his top hits with his band The Night Owls. Doors open at 4:30 pm, show starts at 5:00 pm.

Other performers taking the stage include Knoxville native, Erick Baker, and host, Chris Blue featuring the Crockett Band.

Each session will be enjoyed not only by the public, but also by students that are personally invited to watch, listen, and experience the music for free. This event speaks to the mission of arts education within the school systems. Event partners include The Elgin Foundation, Thrive Lonsdale, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox County, and more.

WATE Six on Your Side televises each Appalachia Sessions. The air date will be announced soon.

For more information on the Appalachia Sessions and to view the past shows, visit their website.