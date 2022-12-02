KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Country music star, Janelle Arthur, will be coming back to East Tennessee for the 47th Annual Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade.

Get a glimpse of the American Idol season 13 star tonight in downtown Gatlinburg as we ring in the holidays.

Born and raised in Oliver Springs, TN, Janelle is no stranger to the stage. She has been surrounded by country music her whole life and started out at the age of 8 performing at Dollywood. She says coming back and being a part of this fun night is very special to her.

“The Smoky Mountains feel like home to me, and I cannot wait to be back.”

Arthur pictured with Dolly Parton at 8 years old.

Living in Nashville for almost 13 years, Arthur has found stardom and opportunity. She has opened for bands like Racal Flatts, The Band Perry, and more. She has appeared on The Today Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Access Hollywood, and more.

If asking what her most favorite career highlight would be, she would answer “Dolly Parton all the way!” The country music star was featured on her single, “Hand Me Downs.” Janelle then went on to record her latest single, “What Would Dolly Do.” The song was inspired by the world we live in today. “With everything that we as humans are faced with, I hope we start to take a Dolly Parton-approach. She has such an act of grace, kindness, and patience that we can all adopt in our everyday lives.”

Janelle shared her upcoming music and says a potential Christmas song is on the horizon.

To follow along with Janelle, visit her website, Instagram, and Facebook.