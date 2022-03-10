KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Enjoy a night out of good food, a good game, and some good music.

On Saturday, March 12, get ready for the Country Off-Road Night when American Idol winner, Chase Beckham, performs at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

The American Idol season 19 winner will be in Knoxville performing his hit music and covered songs on the popular show. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase exclusive tickets to meet Beckham beforehand.

On Friday, March 11 fans can also get in on the Ice Bears Charlie Brown night. The players will be sporting peanut-inspired jerseys throughout the game.

Ice Bear players, Anthony McVeigh and Jason Price, both stopped in to share all about playing hockey in Tennessee.

Both athletes have been in Knoxville for more than 4 years, and they agree that East Tennessee will always have a special place in their heart.

When not on the ice, they both enjoy the Great Smoky Mountains and being outdoors as much as possible.

For more information on the Ice Bears and tickets to their next game, visit their website.