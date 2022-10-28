KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – American Sign Language is used all over the country, and one local high school is ensuring students can learn it too.

Central High School has an extensive ASL program for students to learn this rare skill and use it in the real world. Kira Lawson, ASL instructor, says many of her students are excited to be taking on a language that breaks barriers between anyone who is hearing impaired.

There are a few students who are hearing impaired at Central High School and with this class, students are able to bridge the gap and find their similarities rather than differences. Diane Rifaie is an intern at CHS. She works alongside Mrs. Lawson and brings a unique view into how ASL works due to her being completely deaf. As she is preparing to work for the Tennessee School of the Deaf, she is honored to be bringing her personal story to CHS. Riafaie works alongside a translator that works within UT Medical Center’s speech audiology department. The students are fortunate to work closely with UT and learn from experts that understand ASL best.