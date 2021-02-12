America’s Bad Breath Doctor offers advice for maintaining kissable breath this Valentine’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Forget the flowers and chuck the chocolates – well, the milk chocolates anyway. If you want a serious smooch from your sweetie on Valentine’s Day, give her a bouquet of berries. Raspberries, strawberries and blueberries are some of the best, long-lasting breath fresheners, says America’s Bad Breath Doctor, Harold Katz.

Milk chocolates and candy hearts, on the other hand, are sure to make Cupid faint. This week, Dr. Harold Katz answers the following questions:

• What exactly is bad breath and how do foods, treats and drinks cause bad breath?

• What foods, treats and drinks should you choose this Valentine’s Day for lasting fresh breath? (Lots of examples on set)

• What foods, treats and drinks should you avoid this Valentine’s Day because they cause bad breath? (Lots of examples on set)

• Can gum, candy and mints mask bad breath?