KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Time to stop and smell the roses this winter season.

The American Museum of Science and Energy stopped by to tell us about their upcoming event. “Senses of the Seasons” is a holiday themed, educational journey through your five senses. The event will be on Dec. 11th from 11:00 a.m. to 1.pm. at the American Museum of Science and Energy, in Oak Ridge.

Families will get to experience all the holiday fun in an informative way. Cookie decorating, ornament making, snowman melting, and so much more.

Watch below to see us get scientific in the studio.

For more information on the AMSE, visit their website.