KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s a Space Camp that is out of this world!

As NASA prepares to return to the Moon, the American Museum of Science and Energy’s 2023 Summer Camp will explore and share what it’s like to survive in space and Martian terrain. Space campers will immerse themselves in hands-on experiments and demonstrations to replicate the astronaut’s out-of-this-world experience.

The event will feature special guests, exciting experiences, captivating experiments, NASA-trained instructors, and so much more. Campers must be rising fifth, sixth, and seventh-graders.



Campers will spend one week from June 19th to 23rd from 8:30 am – 4:00 pm at the American Museum of Science and Energy engaged in active, hands-on, space learning experiments, scenarios, and more.

Plus, they have a family night on May 19th from 5 pm – 7:30 pm. There, you can enjoy family-friendly fun. There will be prizes, treats, challenges, brain-busters, and more!

To learn more about AMSE and the summer camp programs, you can visit their website and book your camp experience.