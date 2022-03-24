KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Songs and Stories at The Bird and The Book will feature award winning musicians from across the nation.

Songs and Stories is a series of intimate performances and conversations from world-renown musicians that takes place at The Bird and The Book. With interviews by accomplished reviewer Lee Zimmerman, patrons receive an in-depth peek into the music making process.

On Wednesday March 30th at 7pm award winning singer/songwriter Claudia Nygaard will join Lee for an evening of music and to share her award winning journey. On Wednesday April 6th at 7pm Minneapolis based Dan Israel will visit The Bird and The Book to share his experience with East Tennessee. Both shows are free.

For more information visit The Bird and The Book website.