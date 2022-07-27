GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A new nighttime immersive adventure is coming to Gatlinburg. Astra Lumina at Anakeesta opens Nov. 1.

Summer in the Smokies is underway, featuring Lego sculptures. On Tuesday, Anakeesta’s Michele Canney stopped by Living East Tennessee to share what’s coming up next.

“We are so excited about Astra Lumina. Anakeesta is a beautiful place at night so we’re bringing in this attraction that will open this fall,” Canney said.

The attraction is in a section of the park that’s never been opened before.

Stars will come down from the skies and interact with visitors as they travel through this beautiful pathway lit with special effects, fog and music.

“The journey of discovery will offer Gatlinburg a new nighttime offering unlike anything else in the country,” the company said.

It is the first of its kind in the United States, Canney said.

Guests will be immersed in illuminating encounters of lighting, projection, and sound, and connect with the stars.

Stargazers will embark on eight distinct zones, including Cosmic Choir, Celestial Trail, Astral Genesis, and more.

For information, Anakeesta has everything you need to know about purchasing tickets, when the exhibit opens, and more.

The tower will be lit, the treetop skywalk is lit and “it’s so magical,” Canney said.