GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – With a full 360 degree view of the Smoky Mountains, it is no surprise this attraction is one of the most popular in East Tennessee.

The popular Gatlinburg attraction, Anakessta, is gearing up to celebrate its 5th year anniversary. Karen Bentz, partner of the attraction, came into share all the fun and exciting things they are brining to the park.

“Anakeesta was designed to create a unique, authentic, entertaining and memorable outdoor family experience by immersing guests of all ages in the beauty of the Smoky Mountains. We believe there is magic in the mountains,” says Bentz.

Since first opening in 2017, they have expanded to enhance your experience even more. On Tuesday, November 1 enjoy their the newest addition, Astra Lumina.

Astra Lumina is an enchanted night walk in throughout the park that will guide you on a journey to discover stars in the night sky. With the use of lighting, projection and sound, connect with the sky and be immersed in this transcendent show. This experience is one of its kind and the only one in the country.

Much behind the scenes effort went into this project. Watch below to see how each design and graphic were created.

For more information on Anakeesta and how you can get your magical experience started, visit their website.