KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Head over to Anakeesta with the Living East Tennessee team, and see all about what their Enchanted Winter series has to offer.

Anakeesta’s Enchanted Winter will run all the way until mid-February, giving guests the opportunity to be immersed in family-fun activities.

Some activities include their hot chocolate trail. As you walk through Anakeesta, you can grab hot chocolate from various vendors, all with different flavors and tastes!

Alongside hot choclate, Anakeesta’s food and beverage selections prove you will always find something for the whole family. With 7 restuants and eateries, Anakeesta is known for their cuisine the whole family can enjoy.

Each restaurant also incorporates seasonal drinks throughout the year. This year some winter cocktails will be available.

While walking through the park with a cocktail in your hand, you will even see sights you never thought you would ever see. Anakeesta has a 40 foot Christmas tree that has over thousands of lights.

The lights are synchronized with Holiday music that move to the beat of the music.

This tree makes the perfect photo spot for the whole family.

While walking through Anakeesta, you can get caught up on all your Holiday shopping.

You can find apparel, home decor, gifts, and more around every corner. Anakeesta has their own line of apparel, so you will always leave with a great souvenir.

Anakeesta at night is a whole different kind of experience.

With magical lights all across the park, you are walking through a winter wonderland. At night, you can enjoy sitting around several campfires throughout the park.

They even have live music that comes out to play, to keep you in the Holiday spirit.

Speaking of events at night, Anakeesta offers the chance for you to spend New Year’s Eve with them too!

With being the highest point in Gatlinburg, you will have the opportunity to watch the big fireworks show from the top of the Anakeesta tower.

Something for the whole family to enjoy is the oppoutrnuty to have breakfest with Santa.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus stopped by to tell us all they have planned this Christmas season.

On December, 11th you can join Santa for some breakfast and winter fun! Tickets include breakfast, transportation, crafts, and a professional picture with our jolly fellow. There are a limited amount of tickets available, so hurry and get yours now.

For more information on Anakeesta’s Enchanted Winter, visit their website.