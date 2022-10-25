GATLINBURG, TN. (WATE) – Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, TN. is well known as the best view in the Smokies. But there is so much to do at Anakeesta once the sun begins to set.

Standing atop Anakeesta as the sun begins to set is a once-in-a-lifetime view of the Great Smoky Mountains. This view is well known and often visited by guests from around the world who come to Gatlinburg to experience the beauty of East Tennessee. But there is no reason to call it a day once the sun sets, because Anakeesta is just getting started.

After dark there are so many options to keep the great trip going. You can stroll through the Vista Gardens that currently is a part of “Hallow Mountain” a celebration of autumn and Halloween in autumn. This attraction is family friendly and will run until October 31st. Then head to Anakeesta’s newest installation “Astra Lumina” a dazzling light display that is the first of its kind in the United States.

