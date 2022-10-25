The tower at Anakeesta is seen in this image taken at the Gatlinburg attraction. Source: Anakeesta

GATLINBURG, TN. (WATE) – A place that is said to be the highest point in the Smoky Mountains is bringing the excitement into the new seasons.

Anakeesta is known to create an immersive experience for all of its visitors, and now they are gearing up for their Fall and Winter attractions for the whole family.

With two onsite locations, themed rides, a gift shop, and their new Astra Lumina show, there is something to enjoy for everyone. Attractions include zip-lining, fireplace lounging, gem-mining, and so much more.

