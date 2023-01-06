GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Play for a day all year at the popular Gatlinburg attraction.

Tennessee residents will soon have the opportunity to experience Anakeesta at a heavily discounted price. Starting Monday, January 15, anyone with a valid Tennessee photo I.D. will have access to “Play for a day, Adventure all year.”

Those who purchase a single day pass and redeem it before Sunday, February 26 will receive an annual pass with all of its benefits.

These perks include 20 percent off all in-park purchases including souviener shopping, food and drinks, and Anakeesta’s newest attraction, Astra Lumina.

“The Christmas season may be behind us, but Anakeesta has a gift for Tennessee residents that will keep giving all year round,” says communications manager, Austin Martin.

A normal annual pass price is $69.99, but with this discount, Tennessee residents can purchase them for $34.99.

For more information and to get your Tennessee resident pass, click here.