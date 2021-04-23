Anakeesta’s new expansion now holds the bragging rights for being the tallest point in Downtown Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Anavista Plaza is the newest expansion atop of Anakeesta Mountain.

This new plaza includes 360-degree views at the base of the Anavista Observation Tower, which now has bragging rights on being the highest point in Downtown Gatlinburg.

While enjoying the landscaping of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park from this landing spot, stop in at the Watering Can to enjoy a refreshment and even shop this garden-themed boutique store for all your outdoor gardening needs.

