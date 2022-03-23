KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is coming together to stand with the people of Ukraine.

As global tensions rise, East Tennessee is is rallying together to raise money and awareness for Ukrainian- American’s and their families’ overseas.

On Thursday, March 24 Ancient Lore Village is hosting a Stand with Ukraine: It Takes a Village fundraiser to support the men and women of Ukraine. The event will go from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature a Ukrainian experience with live music, traditional food, and an open bar. All that is asked is a donation, big or small.

Ancient Lore Village’s mission is to cater to people of all cultures, races, backgrounds, and beliefs. They knew they were the right people for the job when it came to standing with the Ukrainians.

The fundraiser will last until March 30 and is open for anyone to donate online, if they cannot attend Thursday’s event.

For more information and how you can get involved, visit their website.