KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Tuesday, Ancient Lore Village is showcasing their new axe throwing and archery ranges with a special grand opening event.

The grand opening will feature medieval fare, axe-throwing & archery demonstrations and food. A few Tik Tok influencers with a combined total of nearly 5 million followers will be on hand for the event. If you would like to purchase tickets for the grand opening, they will be available on Ancient Lore’s website.