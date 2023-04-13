KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Just after 2 years since opening their doors, the magical Knoxville attraction is being recognized in a big way.

Ancient Lore Village opened in April of 2021 in South Knoxville, and is proud to bring a beautiful venue to the East Tennessee area.

“Our mission is create an environment filled with magic, mystery and wonder for our guests to disconnect and reconnect,” says Director of Operations Olivia McGhee.

This year their mission has proven to bring so much popularity as they are being honored with the Tennessee Small Business Development Center’s [TSBDC] Rising Star Award.

The TSBDC celebrates one client that they deem as a “Rising Star”. They base this off of a local, small business with high potential for success and impact in the community. They also reward those with this award who excel in the field of hospitality.

Ancient Lore Village operates as a small business and provides 5-star service, authentic experiences, engaging activities, delicious cuisine and more.

Whether spending the whole day to even lodging overnight, Ancient Lore Village is ready to cater to you.

For more information and to see all that is happening, visit their website.