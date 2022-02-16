KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Escape into a storybook when you stay at one of Knoxville’s newest hidden gems.

Ancient Lore Village has been creating magical memories with their interactive activities, imaginative architecture, and more.

Micah Spicer, sales representative for Ancient Lore Village, stopped in to talk all about their upcoming events and specials the whole family can enjoy.

From axe throwing to wine tastings, Ancient Lore Village has activities going on all year round.

Also operating as a luxury boutique hotel, you can stay overnight in one of their imaginative villas. Currently they are still offering their Winter Games Overnight package, which allows you to stay at the village and get in on many winter activities throughiut the resort.

For more information or to book your next stay, visit their website or give them a call at 865-200-2434.